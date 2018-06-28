GIF: VAR overturns penalty decision after brilliant tackle by Davinson Sanchez on Sadio Mane
VAR came to the rescue of Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez after a penalty was awarded against the Colombia international during today’s World Cup game against Senegal.
The referee penalised Sanchez for his challenge on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and pointed to the spot.
But that decision was overturned following a video review.
The replays showed it was actually a terrific recovering tackle from the Spurs man, who stretched his leg around Mane to backheel the ball away from him.
You can see it for yourself in the gif below.
It looked like #Senegal would have a penalty, but it was overturned by #VAR.
Challenge by Davinson Sánchez on Sadio Mané in the box.#SENCOL #Colombia #SEN #COL pic.twitter.com/wFIvegfrKL
— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) June 28, 2018