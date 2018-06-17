Harry Kane shares graphic charting his career path

The day before he captains England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has shared a graphic celebrating his career path to this point.

The artwork subtly references the fact that Kane was not necessarily tipped for the top during the early stage of his career, but also concisely documents his meteoric rise over the last few seasons.

The graphic reads: “Loan. Loan. Loan. Loan. Lane. Lion. Leader.”

Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City can all take a bow as the quartet of loan clubs in question.