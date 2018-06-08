Harry Kane signs new six-year Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract, the north London club has announced.

The England captain is now tied to the club where he came through the ranks until June 2024.

Spurs have not revealed any other details of the deal, but they are believed to have smashed their self-imposed salary cap. Kane is thought to have doubled his wages and now earn £200,000-a-week.

He is expected to earn £90m over the course of his new contract.

📝 We are delighted to announce that @HKane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2024. #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/4p6xfVTLkE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2018

Spurs had previously limited weekly wages to £100,000. Kane, captain Hugo Lloris and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen were the top earners.

Kane, aged 24, was already under contract until June 2022. But chairman Daniel Levy and the Spurs hierarchy moved to extend the deal – and break the salary cap – amid reported interest from European champions Real Madrid.

Kane’s new deal was initially announced via a message on the big screen at Tottenham’s new stadium.

Kane scored 41 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season. The academy product has 140 goals in 213 games for Spurs, and 13 goals in 24 appearances for England.