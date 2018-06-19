Hector Bellerin one of just five Arsenal players Unai Emery doesn’t want to sell

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told right-back Hector Bellerin he will be a key player for him and that he wants to keep hold of him at all costs, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old’s form has dipped over the past 18 months and he has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in the Spain international.

But he has been told he is not for sale this summer.

The report suggests that the new long-term contract recently handed to Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka marks him out as another of Emery’s untouchable quintet.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette, plus January signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are reported to be the others.

If that is correct, it would raise questions over Mesut Ozil’s future. The Germany international recently signed a new contract of his own and is tied to the Gunners until June 2021.