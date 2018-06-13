Injury rules Manchester United star Marcus Rashford out of England’s opening training session in Russia

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss England’s training session today due to injury.

Gareth Southgate’s squad are due to take part in their first session since arriving in Russia this morning. But Rashford will be absent due to a knee problem.

The 20-year-old suffered the knock in England’s final training session on English soil at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

After the flight to Russia yesterday, Rashford complained of soreness in his knee upon arrival at the Three Lions’ base in Repino, outside St Petersburg.

His team-mates are training at Zelenogorsk, a village six miles away, today. But Rashford is likely to stay at the camp to receive treatment.

England’s medical team are working to assess whether the United star will be available for the group stage opener against Tunisia on Monday evening.

Rashford scored a spectacular goal against Costa Rica in England’s final warm-up game before the tournament.