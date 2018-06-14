Jack Wilshere hints at Arsenal exit

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has hinted that he is leaving the club in a cryptic social media post.

Posting to his Instagram story, the England international published a piece of text reading: “There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page and closing the book.”

Wilshere, aged 26, is out of contract on June 30 and would be able to leave the Gunners on a free transfer.

Arsenal had initially wanted their academy product to accept a substantial drop in his wages in order to stay at the club. But a strong showing from Wilshere in the second-half of last season, during which time he was a regular for Arsene Wenger’s team, undermined that position.