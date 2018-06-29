Jack Wilshere to sign for Fenerbahce on Monday

Turkish side Fenerbahce will confirm the signing of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on Monday, according to journalist Volkan Demir.

The Sabah report claims Wilshere has been in Istanbul for talks this week. The England international reportedly left Turkey on Thursday, but with talks having progressed to the stage that the deal will be announced next week.

Wilshere, aged 26, will become a free agent on Sunday when his contract with the Gunners expired.

The Arsenal academy product had been offered a new contract, but was required to take a sizeable pay cut. He was also informed that he would not be a regular starter under new boss Unai Emery.

Wilshere was out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after a succession of injury problems and spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Bournemouth.

But he broke back into Arsene Wenger’s team midway through last season and was playing regularly by the end of the campaign.