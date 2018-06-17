James Milner send happy birthday and good luck message to Jordan Henderson

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has received a happy birthday and good luck message from his Liverpool team-mate James Milner.

Reds captain Henderson celebrates his 28th birthday today. Milner posted on Twitter to wish him “a good one”, but an ever better one tomorrow. That is clearly a good luck message ahead of England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday evening.

Henderson is in line to win his 40th cap if Gareth Southgate selects him for the game.