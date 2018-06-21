Jerome Boateng: Man Utd told they can sign former Man City defender for £50m

Manchester United have been told that Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is available for £50m, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are thought to be keen to sign at least one new centre-back this summer, and former Manchester City man Boateng is on an eight-man shortlist of targets.

Boateng, aged 29, has reportedly been told he can leave the Allianz Arena this summer and Bayern will listen to offers around the £50m mark.

United are in ongoing negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over Belgium international Toby Alderweireld, but are considering other options, including Boateng.

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the World Cup winner, who is currently part of Joachim Low’s squad at Russia 2018.

But there are doubts over his fitness record, with Boateng having been hampered by hamstring problems of late.

Boateng played 24 times for City in the 2010/11 season following his £10.4m signing from Hamburg. But he was offloaded to Bayern for a similar fee after just one campaign at the Etihad Stadium.