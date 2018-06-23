Joachim Low explains why he has dropped Mesut Ozil

Joachim Low’s decision to drop Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for this evening’s game against Sweden appears to have been made due to errors made against Mexico, judging by the Germany coach’s comments.

Ozil was in the starting lineup for the defeat in Germany’s World Cup opener, but has been bench for their second group game.

Low insists he still has faith in the high-profile players he has dropped – Ozil and Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira – and claims he still trusts them.

But he suggested the changes he made were o address mistakes made against Mexico.

Speaking yesterday before it was known that he had dropped Ozil for this evening’s game, Low said: “Why should I lose faith with my important players? My fundamental faith in those players will not be broken because of one game,” he said.

“Of course, one or two might be on the bench, but I trust them because they’re still at a very high level. To question these players now would be fatal. Of course I don’t.

“There is no point questioning our idea. There will be corrections, to address the mistakes, but there’s no doubting our playing style.”

That would suggest that the manager either felt Ozil made mistakes against Mexico or thought picking him in the starting lineup was a mistake in itself.