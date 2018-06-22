Jordi Alba not interested in Tottenham move

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba insists he wants to stay at Camp Nou amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old has been tipped to join Spurs this summer. Mauricio Pochettino could be in need of a new left-back for the 2018/19, with England international Danny Rose linked with a move away from the club.

But speaking from the World Cup in Russia, Spain international Alba has rejected talk of a transfer and insisted he intends to stay with the Spanish champions, ideally for the rest of his career.

Asked whether the speculation linking him with Tottenham was impacting on him, he told reporters: “No, no, I’m very good at Barca. If it were up to me, I would stay at Barcelona all my life.

“But it does not depend on me but on what the club wants. It also depends on my performance, which this season has been very good, but I do not see myself outside of Barcelona.”

Alba has been at Barca player for the past six seasons. He joined from Valencia for €14m in June 2012, but was born in Catalonia and played for Barca’s youth sides between 1997 and 2005.

He has made 246 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, winning the Champions League, four La Liga titles and four Copas del Rey during that time.