Juventus demand £70m for Chelsea target Miralem Pjanic

Chelsea will have to pay £70m to sign midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues are reportedly targeting the 27-year-old Bosnian as a replacement for 31-year-old Cesc Fabregas.

But they face competition from Spanish champions Barcelona, who are also interesting in the former Roma player.

Juve are still hoping to convince Pjanic to renew his contract with them. He still has three years left on a contract that runs until June 2021, but his annual salary of €4.5m (£3.94m) is significantly less than he could earn at Stamford Bridge or Camp Nou.

The Turin giants want to convince their player to sign a contract extension that would also increase his wages.

But they are also slapping the £70m asking price on him in case of inquiries this summer.

The intensity of Chelsea’s interest in Pjanic will be dependent on how Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri assesses his squad if, as expected, he replaces Antonio Conte in the coming days.