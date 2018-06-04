Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup squad, Mesut Ozil, Antonio Rudiger & Ilkay Gundogan in

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been omitted from the Germany squad for the World Cup.

The 22-year-old was expected to be part of the holders’ 23-man setup after a sensational season for Premier League champions City, but he has been left out by manager Joachim Low.

Club-mate Ilkay Gundogan is on the plane to Russia.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger are the other Premier League representatives in the squad.

There are nine survivors from the squad that lifted the trophy in Brazil four years ago: Manuel Neuer, Sami Khedira, Julian Draxler, Toni Kroos, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller.