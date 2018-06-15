Liverpool and Chelsea battling to sign Alex Telles

Porto full-back Alex Telles is a transfer target for Liverpool and Chelsea, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

The Premier League sides are set to go up against French champions Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian’s signing.

Telles, aged 25, is reported to have a £35m release clause in his contract, which his suitors look set to activate in the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror tips the Reds to try to offload left-back Alberto Moreno, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract, this summer if they succeed in bringing Telles to Anfield.

Telles started his career in his native Brazil with Juventude, where he came through the youth ranks. He moved on to Gremio in 2012, before moving to Turkish side Galatasaray in 2014.

After a loan spell in Italy with Inter Milan, he moved to Porto for a €6.5m deal in July 2016. He is under contract at the Portuguese side until June 2021.