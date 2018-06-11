Liverpool and Chelsea tracking Jasper Cillessen

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is a transfer target for Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Premier League sides are joined by Italian side Napoli and German champions Bayern Munich in their pursuit of the Netherlands international.

Cillessen, aged 29, is under contract at Camp Nou until June 2021, but is tipped to leave this summer in search of regular playing time.

The former Ajax man is currently second-choice behind Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Cillessen joined Barca in 2016, but has made just two La Liga appearances over the past two seasons.

The Spanish champions are reportedly preparing for his departure and lining up Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels or Cologne’s Timo Horn to replace him.

Cillessen joined Barca in a deal worth €15m in August 2016 to replace Manchester City-bound Claudio Bravo. But he has largely been restricted to appearances in the Copa del Rey during his two years in Spain.