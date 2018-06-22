Liverpool close in on Thomas Strakosha signing

Liverpool have moved closer to the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Albania international, aged 23, is one of a number of targets under consideration as the Reds seek to solve their goalkeeping conundrum.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped former number one Simon Mignolet, while his replacement Loris Karius was under scrutiny even before his howlers in the Champions League final.

Roma’s Alisson and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak are also on Liverpool’s shortlist, but £30m-rated Strakosha would be a much cheaper option.

Lazio are set to sign Olympiakos’ veteran keeper Silvio Proto, which could indicate that they are preparing to let Strakosha leave the Stadio Olimpico.

The Greek-born keeper has been on Lazio’s books since 2012, having joined from Panionios for a fee of €75,000.

He has been a first-team regular for the past two seasons, clocking up 77 appearances in all competitions, and is under contract until June 2022.