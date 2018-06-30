Liverpool man says he will consider his future after the World Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says he will have talks with the club about his future when he returns to Merseyside after the World Cup.

Mignolet is part of the Belgium squad in Russia, where he has been discussing his plans for the 2018/19 campaign.

Having lost his place as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice keeper to Loris Karius, the 30-year-old hinted that will seek a move away from Anfield if the situation has not changed for next season.

Mignolet said: “I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup.

“At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium. [The goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him.

“But I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”

The Reds paid £9.5m to sign Mignolet from Sunderland in June 2013. He has made 195 appearances for the club in his five seasons at Anfield, but he was restricted to just 15 Premier League appearances last term.

He has come in for considerable criticism during his time with the Reds and has previously found himself demoted from being first-choice under both Klopp and his predecessor Brendan Rodgers. But he always forced his way back into the team, and last season was his longest prolonged spell on the sidelines.