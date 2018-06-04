Liverpool not close to Nabil Fekir signing, but working on £60m deal

Liverpool are not on the verge of signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir, but remain determined to land the France international, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reports in France had suggested that the Reds were close to sealing the deal and were in talks with Fekir’s representatives. Player and his agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, were reportedly due on Merseyside yesterday to finalise the move.

Citing Anfield sources, the Echo claims those suggestions are wide of the mark. A deal for the 24-year-old is not nearing completion. But Liverpool remain determined to land the attacking midfielder, who is rated at £60m.

The Premier League side face competition from German champions Bayern Munich and Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Fekir came through the ranks at Lyon. He is part of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Liverpool are said to favour getting the deal over the line before the tournament gets underway later this month.