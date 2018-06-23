Liverpool player unleashes bizarre Twitter meme newspaper

Unless injury or suspension intervene, Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has little chance of ousting Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as Belgium’s goalkeeper at the World Cup.

Perhaps inspired by that situation, the Reds keeper has launched a Twitter-based newspaper called the Daily Simon.

In the Daily Simon, Mignolet shares memes related to Belgium’s World Cup activity or his Liverpool team-mates. The running theme between the memes is that they tend not to be particularly funny.

Among Mignolet’s output so far has been a Photoshopped image of Gareth Southgate at the bottom of England’s pile-on celebration against Tunisia, with the suggestion being that’s how he dislocated his shoulder.

Another tweet features a gif of team-mate Mohamed Salah being coronated.

It’s finally there… ⌛🇧🇪 La Coupe du Monde, de Wereldbeker, the World Cup, the first Daily Simon… 📰 Panamama Mia 🇵🇦 #WorldCup #DailySimon pic.twitter.com/GudroLD5U3 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 18, 2018