Liverpool to sign Nabil Fekir within 24 hours
Liverpool will complete the signing of Lyon star Nabil Fekir within the next 24 hours, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Reds have had a breakthrough in negotiations with the French side and agreed a fee. They are now cautiously optimistic that the deal will be done and dusted by Friday evening.
Fekir has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.
The France international is expected to join the Champions League finalists for a fee of around £50m.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was reportedly planning to wait until after this summer’s World Cup in the hope that Fekir’s performances for France would ramp up interest and prompt a bidding war.
But the 24-year-old attacking midfielder has indicated he will only consider a transfer to Liverpool, and the deal looks set to be finalised after positive talks today.
Fekir is expected to undergo a medical tomorrow before signing his contract.