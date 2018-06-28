Liverpool sign Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan from Man City

Liverpool have completed the signing of England youth international Bobby Duncan from Manchester City.

Duncan, who is Anfield legend Steven Gerrard’s cousin, has signed a three-year contract with the Reds, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 17-year-old had not signed a professional deal with City and has now agreed terms with Liverpool.

Premier League champions City will receive a compensation payment of around £200,000 for their youngster.

Duncan was born in Liverpool and grew up supporting the club.

His familiar connections have seen him turn down interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Monaco and Roma in order to pursue his dream of following in his cousin’s footsteps and playing for the Reds.

Duncan left City last August. He had been offered a sizeable first contract at the Etihad Stadium, but was concerned about his prospects of progressing to Pep Guardiola’s first team.

His switch to Liverpool was on hold until a ban on the Reds signing players from other English academies was served.

The youngster is now due to report for pre-season training on Monday.