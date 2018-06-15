Liverpool’s Mo Salah doesn’t start for Egypt vs Uruguay
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been left out of the Egypt team to face Uruguay in their World Cup opener against Uruguay today.
The in-form forward is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench following the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
Salah and his team-mates start their campaign against Luis Suarez and co in Yekaterinburg in a match that kicks off at 1pm this afternoon UK time.
After much speculation over whether the Reds star had been able to overcome the shoulder ligament damage he suffered in a tangle with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, confirmation came a short time ago that he has been omitted from the starting XI.
The Pharaohs published their confirmed team news a little under two hours before kick-off and revealed that Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, was among the substitutes.
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is named among the starters.
إليكم تشكيل #الفراعنة لمباراة اليوم
@Uruguay #روسيا2018#ThePharaohs#egy pic.twitter.com/3p5NDudg7A
— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 15, 2018