Liverpool’s Mo Salah posts match day tweet ahead of World Cup debut

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been writing on Twitter this morning as he prepares to turn out for Egypt in their World Cup opener against Uruguay this afternoon.

But Salah’s message did not refer to his recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final, or even the match itself. His tweet was instead to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

In Arabic, he wrote: “Another year and everyone is fine and happy holiday to all of us…”

Unsurprisingly, many of the replies from his Egyptian followers offered goodwill messages of a different nature: wishing for the Liverpool man to put in a strong performance against Luis Suarez and co. later today.