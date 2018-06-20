Liverpool’s Mo Salah reacts to reports of bust-up with team-mates

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has posted on social media to deny reports of a row with his Egypt team-mates.

Salah and his colleagues were eliminated from the World Cup after two games following last night’s 3-1 defeat to hosts Russia.

In the wake of the loss, reports in Egypt had suggested there were divisions within Hector Cuper’s squad. But Salah has rejected that speculation and claimed that the Egyptian camp remains United.

Writing in Arabic, he said: “Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us. We respect each other and the relationship is thebest.”