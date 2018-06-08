Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to making his England debut

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold made his England debut in last night’s friendly win over Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old was uncapped when he was named in manager Gareth Southgate’s 23-man World Cup squad, but now has one cap to his name going into the tournament.

He was named in Southgate’s starting lineup at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground yesterday evening and played for just over an hour before being replaced by Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier.

Writing on social media after the game, Alexander-Arnold said: “Truly honoured to make my @England debut, an unbelievable experience for me and my family. Great preparation for the World Cup. Next stop Russia.”