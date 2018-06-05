Loris Karius referred for concussion tests by Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was referred to concussion experts in Boston after contacting his club while on holiday in the USA, according to the BBC.

The German was sent to Massachusetts General Hospital and was diagnosed with concussion five days after the Champions League final in which his errors led to two of Real Madrid’s goals in a 3-1 defeat for the Reds.

Karius, aged 24, had collided with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos shortly before casually throwing the ball to Karim Benzema for the opening goal of the game.

One of the doctors who saw the keeper in Boston yesterday released a statement about Karius’ injury, with permission from the player.

Dr Ross Zafonte said Karius had suffered a “visual spatial dysfunction” – which hinders the ability to determine where objects are in space – and it was “possible” the injury “would affect performance”.

The problems could have been experienced immediately after the concussion was sustained, he said.

The statement did not specifically say whether the incident involving Ramos was cause of Karius’ concussion.