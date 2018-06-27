Man City and Chelsea stars start for Brazil vs Nemanja Matic’s Serbia

Brazil team to play Serbia

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus leads the line for Brazil in their final World Cup group game against Serbia this evening.

He is joined in attack by Chelsea winger Willian, with Neymar playing on the other flank.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has to settle for a place on the bench. His former club-mate Philippe Coutinho, now of Barcelona, is named in the starting lineup.

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson, right-back Danilo and midfielder Fernandinho are all among the substitutes.

Se liga na escalação oficial do Brasil para o jogo de daqui a pouco! A bola vai rolar 15h. Prepare sua torcida! #GigantesPorNatureza #Copa2018 #BRAxSER pic.twitter.com/pLTcLcKDY1 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 27, 2018

Starting XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro; Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Serbia team to play Brazil

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is named in Serbia’s starting XI.

He is joined in the team by Southampton’s Dusan Tadic and Newcastle United’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Starting XI: Stojkovic; Rukavina, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Matic, Milinkovic-Savic; Tadic, Kostoc, Ljajic, Mitrovic