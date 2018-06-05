Man Utd announce Fred deal

Manchester United have confirmed that they have struck a deal to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Premier League runners-up are thought to have agreed to pay £52m for the midfielder.

The Brazil international, aged 25, is now set to be unveiled as a United player over the next couple of days.

He will become manager Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing once his finalises personal terms and signs his contract.

With Brazil currently in the UK for their World Cup training camp, United are in a position to finalise the move quickly.

A press release issued by the Red Devils read: “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Fred joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Internacional in a deal worth €15m in June 2013. He has since made 156 appearances for the Ukrainian side, scoring 14 goals.

He was strongly linked with United and rivals Manchester City during the January transfer window. A deal did not materialise at that stage, and champions City have since opted to pursue other targets.