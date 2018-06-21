Man Utd announce Fred signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred.

The 25-year-old has joined the Red Devils from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year contract, which runs until June 2023. United have an option to extend the deal by an extra season.

Fred is currently in Russia with Brazil’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old’s imminent arrival was announced before the start of the tournament, but he has now undergone a medical and completed his move.

The new signing said: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

United announced Fred’s signing by mocking their January announcement of Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal.

Their mascot, Fred the Red, is seen playing the piano like Sanchez, only to be informed that the piano gimmick was a one-off and he was not the Fred in question.