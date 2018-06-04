Man Utd close to signing Diogo Dalot

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old, who can operate at right-back or left-back, has reportedly arrived in the UK to finalise his transfer.

He watched his sister, singer Marianna, perform at the Half Moon pub in Putney on Saturday evening, but his trip is believed to be for business as well as personal reasons.

The report claims there are just minor details to finalise before he completes his move to Old Trafford after a breakthrough in talks between United and Porto.

Dalot has a £17.5m release clause in his contract that comes into effect from June 30. But United are expected to pay £19m to see off interest from eight other clubs and avoid the complicated process that activating a buy-out clause entails.

The Portugal Under-21 international has made just eight first-team appearances for Porto and has played most of his football for the club’s B team.

He is currently carrying a knee injury, but is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season.