Man Utd close to signing new keeper

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 35-year-old former Derby County and Stoke City keeper is set to join the Red Devils as their new third-choice goalkeeper.

He will provide cover for David De Gea and Sergio Romero next season.

Grant is available on a free transfer after his contract with the Potters came to an end.

The former England Under-21 international has 509 senior appearances to his name. He only made his Premier League debut in September 2016 when he replaced the injured Jack Butland for Stoke.

He has since made 31 top-flight appearances.

Grant’s imminent arrival would suggest that Portuguese youngster Joel Pereira, aged 21, who was last season’s third-choice keeper, will be allowed to go out on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

Of United’s other goalkeeping prospects, England Under-21 international Dean Henderson recently joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan, while Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Kieran O’Hara, aged 22, recently spoke of his desire to get first-team experience elsewhere this season.