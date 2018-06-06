Man Utd complete Diogo Dalot signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, with compatriot Jose Mourinho branding him the best full-back in Europe in his age group.

The 19-year-old finalised his move to Old Trafford after undergoing a medical.

Dalot has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with United having an option to extend the deal by an extra year until June 2024.

The Portugual Under-21 international becomes Mourinho’s second signing of the summer following the deal agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Dalot told United’s website: “Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.

“I’m excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad.”

Dalot, who can operate at right-back or left-back, has just eight first-team appearances to his name for Porto, having made his senior debut earlier this year. He came through the ranks at the Portuguese side and has played more regularly for their B team in recent seasons.

Comments made by United boss Mourinho suggest that Dalot is in his immediate first-team plans heading into the 2018/19 season.

He said: “Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club. He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”