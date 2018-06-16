Man Utd defender linked with West Ham

West Ham United are monitoring Manchester United defender Chris Smalling’s situation, according to Metro.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is expected to strengthen his options at centre-back this summer and England international Smalling could find himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

New Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini has been given a £70m to spend ahead of the 2018/19 season. He is reportedly hoping to sign two new central defenders.

The Hammers are keeping tabs on Smalling and are ready to make their move if United land their own targets, such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld.

Smalling has been earmarked as a target by Pellegrini and West Ham’s new director of football Mario Husillos, who he previously worked with at Spanish club Malaga.

Another English centre-back, Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson, is also on the Hammers’ radar. Talks between the two clubs have taken place and the east Londoners are confident of signing him.