Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo scores stunning late winner for Argentina vs Nigeria

Marcos Rojo was Argentina’s unlikely hero as the scored a last-gasp winner to scrape into the knockout stages of the World Cup at the expense of opponents Nigeria.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain on the pitch, it was Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo who timed his run into the penalty area and applied a sublime right-footed finish on the volley.

Not bad for a left-sided defender who has only scored 15 goals in his entire career and has managed just two in 107 games for United.

Rojo’s 87th-minute strike took Argentina to four points and ensured they leapfrogged Nigeria, who have three points.