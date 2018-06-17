Man Utd make £57m bid for Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar

Manchester United have made a £57m bid for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

But the €65m offer has been rejected by the Serie A side.

Škriniar, aged 23, is reportedly considered non-transferable by Inter’s hierarchy. That stance has been backed up by turning down United’s big-money bid. The Red Devils now look unlikely to get their man in the current transfer window and may be forced to pursue other targets.

Manager Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen to add at least one new centre-back to his squad this summer. United have been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld.

Slovakia international Škriniar has just completed a successful first season at San Siro. He joined from Sampdoria for a reported fee of €20m in July 2017. The 6ft 2in defender started his career in his homeland at Zilina and move to Italy in January 2016.