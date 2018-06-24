Man Utd and Man City vying to sign Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United and Manchester City are going head-to-head to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to the Sunday Mirror.

France international Mbappe spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, with a £166m permanent move from Monaco having already been agreed.

But United are monitoring the situation to see if PSG are forced to sell the 19-year-old to help balance the books.

They have reportedly registered their interest with Mbappe’s representatives to let it be known that they would be keen to sign him if he becomes available.

The Red Devils would be prepared to offer Mbappe’s compatriot Anthony Martial to PSG in part-exchange. The proposed deal would see Martial move to Parc des Princes, with United paying £86m for Mbappe.

Premier League champions City are also eager to add Mbappe to their squad and have made it known that they would like to sign him if the opportunity arises.