Man Utd man reacts to his World Cup heroics
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has posted on social media after scoring a crucial goal at the World Cup.
Rojo and his Argentina team-mates were heading for a group stage exit from Russia 2018 as they were being held by Nigeria last night.
But the United man volleyed in a last-gasp winner to give Argentina a 2-1 victory and a place in the knockout rounds at Nigeria’s expense.
Rojo posted a photo of the on-pitch celebrations on his Instagram account.
He wrote: “If we are this close, a bullet will not get close to this group #vamosargentina Thanks to all the people who were making the effort.”