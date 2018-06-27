Man Utd man reacts to his World Cup heroics

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has posted on social media after scoring a crucial goal at the World Cup.

Rojo and his Argentina team-mates were heading for a group stage exit from Russia 2018 as they were being held by Nigeria last night.

But the United man volleyed in a last-gasp winner to give Argentina a 2-1 victory and a place in the knockout rounds at Nigeria’s expense.

Rojo posted a photo of the on-pitch celebrations on his Instagram account.

He wrote: “If we are this close, a bullet will not get close to this group #vamosargentina Thanks to all the people who were making the effort.”