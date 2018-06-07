Man Utd new boy Fred suffers injury in training

Manchester United’s new signing Fred has suffered an ankle injury.

The midfielder picked up the injury in Brazil training, with just a week to go until the start of the World Cup.

Brazil’s doctor described the injury as a “trauma” to Fred’s ankle, and was not filling to say the player would be fit to take part in the upcoming tournament in Russia.

He said: “At the moment it is too early to say anything about him.

“On Friday, we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not.”

Fred sustained the injury after a tackle by Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

He appeared to be in some discomfort as ice and strapping was applied to his right ankle.

You can see the incident in which Fred picked up his ankle injury in the video below.