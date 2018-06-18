Man Utd prepare £60m bid for Chelsea star Willian

Manchester United are lining up a £60m bid for Chelsea winger Willian, according to the Daily Mail.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is targeting a reunion with the Brazil international, who started his national team’s World Cup opener against Switzerland yesterday evening.

Mourinho signed Willian for Chelsea shortly after returning to Stamford Bridge in 2013. He now wants to bring the 29-year-old to Old Trafford to bolster his attack ahead of the 2018/19 season.

United struggled to open up opposition defences during some stages of last season. Willian would add pace and attacking thrust to the side. He could be deployed on the flank or in a central attacking midfield role.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzhi Makhachkala man is entering the final two years of his contract with the Blues and was not a guaranteed starter under Antonio Conte last season. He was restricted to just 20 Premier League starts in the 2017/18 campaign.