Man Utd promises announcement on his future on Sunday

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says he will make an announcement on where he will be playing next season on Sunday.

Fellaini’s contract at Old Trafford expires this Saturday, June 30. His promise of an update the following day suggests he will be leaving on a free transfer.

He revealed: “I am not worried about my contract running out, I am used to it. I am strong enough mentally to deal with it.

“Soon I will say where I will be playing next season. On July 1.”

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas, but is also thought to have been a target for Fenerbahce, AC Milan and a handful of Premier League clubs.

Fellaini joined United from Everton for £28m in 2013. He has been offered a new deal by the Red Devils, but the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement over salary and contract length.

The player is seeking a longer deal than United have been prepared to offer.

Fellaini will go up against United team-mates Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones when Belgium face England in their final World Cup group game on Thursday.