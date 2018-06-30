Man Utd set for bidding war with Barcelona for Willian

Manchester United will go up against Barcelona in an effort to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign a player he brought to Stamford Bridge in 2013.

But he faces competition from Spanish champions Barca for the Brazil international.

The Daily Mail claims the Catalan giants have already had a £50m bid for the 29-year-old turned down by the Blues.

Willian turns 30 in August, but is in high demand ahead of the 2018/19 season. Barcelona were reportedly impressed by the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzhi Makhachkala man’s performance against them in last season’s Champions League.

With Barca having stolen a march, United are now expected to make a move of their own. Chelsea’s determination to keep hold of Willian is likely to depend on whether incoming coach Maurizio Sarri considers him to be an important part of his plans for next season.