Man Utd sign Treble-winner’s son

Manchester United have signed Harvey Neville, son of Class of 92 member Phil.

Harvey, aged 16, posted on social media to announce he has joined the Red Devils today.

He follows in the footsteps of his father, who came through the youth ranks at United. Phil went on to make 386 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League in United’s treble-winning season.

Harvey was previously on the books of United’s local rivals Manchester City. He moved to Spanish side Valencia when his dad took up a coaching role at the Mestalla, and stayed on after Phil’s exit.

But he is now back in England and on the books of his father’s former club.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life @manchesterunited.”

He will now link up with United’s academy team for the 2018/19 season.

Phil, aged 41, also responded to the news on social media.

The England Women’s manager wrote: “Proud of you @harvey.neville. Go follow your dreams!”