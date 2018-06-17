Man Utd star signs off social media

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has announced his temporary departure from social media.

The Belgium international posted on Twitter to say that he was going offline. Lukaku told his followers that it was “time to focus” and that he would be adopting “tunnelvision”.

Lukaku and his Belgium team-mates start their World Cup campaign against Panama tomorrow afternoon.

It is not clear whether the United man will be off social media for the duration of his involvement in the tournament or just in the build-up to the Panama game.