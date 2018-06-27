Man Utd tracking Leonardo Bonucci

Manchester United are keeping tabs on AC Milan centre-back Leonard Bonucci, according to Yahoo.

The Serie A side are expected to be excluded from competing in next season’s Europa League due to breaches of UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

Milan’s recent big spending has come under close scrutiny and a decision on sanctions against them will be made this week.

The Italian giants could be forced to offload players including their skipper Bonucci, who was signed from champions Juventus for €42million last July, in order to cut their wage bill.

Italy international Bonucci, aged 31, is considered one of the world’s best defenders and would be an ideal signing for United, who are keen to strengthen their options at centre-back this summer.

The Red Devils have earmarked Bonucci as an option and believe Milan’s financial situation could give them an unexpected opportunity to sign him.

Bonucci has 80 caps for Italy and 472 club appearances to his his name.