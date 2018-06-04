Man Utd on the verge of announcing Fred signing

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will join Manchester United early this week, according to the BBC.

The Brazil international is expected to finalise his move to Old Trafford over the next couple of days.

Fred, aged 25, is expected to undergo a medical and complete his £52m transfer.

He is part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, who are currently in the UK as part of their preparations for the tournament, and came on as a second-half substitute in his side’s 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Fred’s proximity to United’s Carrington training ground should help Jose Mourinho to make his first signing of the summer and wrap up the deal well before the tournament gets underway in Russia.

United have been linked with the Shakhtar star since the last transfer window. They initially faced competition from city rivals Manchester City, but the Premier League champions are now pursuing other targets.