Man Utd’s players react to England’s win over Tunisia

Manchester United trio Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s win over Tunisia in England’s opening World Cup game.

Young and Lingard started the match, while Rashford came off the bench midway through the second half to replace Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Lingard and Rashford both celebrating making their World Cup debuts, while Young praised the team’s mental strength. Lingard also wrote of his pride at wearing England’s number 7 shirt at a major tournament.

Last night was one of the proudest moments of my life. @England’s Number 7 at a World Cup! Ball 7⃣ Robson 7⃣ Keegan 7⃣ Beckham 7⃣ Legends #JLingz #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/X7gJ2kZ6J7 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 19, 2018