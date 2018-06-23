Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof starts for Sweden vs Germany

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is in Sweden’s starting lineup for their World Cup group game against holders Germany this evening.

The Red Devils defender was injured and not fit enough to be involved in his side’s win over South Korea in their opening game.

But he comes into the side tonight in the only change made by coach Janne Andersson. He replaces Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson.

Lindelof, aged 23, will win his 22nd cap for his country. He plays alongside captain Andreas Granqvist, who scored the winner from the penalty spot against South Korea, in central defence.

Hull City’s Sebastian Larsson starts in midfield.

Starting XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Larsson, Ekdal, Claesson, Forsberg, Toivonen, Berg