Marcus Rashford injured in England training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has picked up an injury ahead of the World Cup.

The youngster suffered a knock in training at St George’s Park on Tuesday in the final session before England flew to Russia for the tournament.

Rashford will now be assessed by England’s medical team to determine whether the injury to his knee will threaten his involvement in Monday’s group opener against Tunisia.

The 20-year-old was taking part in a training game when he sustained the injury. Upon the squad’s arrival at their training base in Repino, outside St Petersburg, he complained of soreness in his knee.

England’s first training session on Russian soil is due to take place at Zelenogorsk, a village six miles away, tomorrow but Rashford’s involvement is not certain.

The United star staked his claim for a prominent role in Gareth Southgate’s squad with a spectacular goal against Costa Rica in England’s final warm-up game.