Mario Gotze linked with Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Germany international Mario Gotze, according to Football London.

The Germany international, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has seen his career stall after struggling with injury and illness in recent seasons.

He is currently playing at Borussia Dortmund, where he came through the youth ranks and was a key part of the side that reach the Champions League final in 2012/13.

After an underwhelming three-year spell a Bayern Munich, he returned to Dortmund in July 2016 but saw much of his first season back at the club wiped out due to a metabolic condition.

Gotze is reported to be keen on a fresh start to kickstart his career. Tottenham are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and are keeping tabs on his situation after being alerted to his potential availability.

The report suggests he could be sold for as little as £18m in the current transfer window.

Gotze featured twice against Spurs last season in the Champions League group stages.