Marouane Fellaini confirms imminent news on Man Utd future

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed that an announcement on his future will be made soon.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of this week and looks set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, though that has not yet been confirmed by player or club

According to The Independent, when asked about his future Fellaini said:

The 30-year-old, who joined United from Everton in a £28m deal in 2013, is thought to be a target for AC Milan, Turkish sides Besiktas and Fenerbahce and a handful of Premier League clubs.

United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to keep Fellaini at the club, but the club’s hierarchy have been unable to reach an agreement with the player.

Fellaini is aware that he is likely to be signing the last big contract of his career this summer. The Red Devils have been unprepared to match the salary and contract length on offer elsewhere.